WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire at a business in Woodburn Tuesday night.
Firefighters responded to Northwest Coating Systems around 7:45 p.m. and say they doused the flames in about 20 minutes.
Crews say flames were shooting out of the building, which was closed at the time. Crews say they mostly contained damage to the inside and back of the building.
According to firefighters, the flames caused an estimated $50,000 to $75,000 in damages. No one was hurt, and fire officials say they have no reason to believe the blaze is suspicious.
Many firefighters on scene Tuesday night were volunteer firefighters. Crews say they were at first concerned about flames spreading to nearby brush. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. Fire investigators remained on scene late Tuesday night.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
