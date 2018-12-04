Firefighters estimate $20K in damages after cigarette sparks blaze at Sweet Home apartments

SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - A discarded cigarette sparked an apartment fire Tuesday night and caused more than $20,000 in damages, according to fire officials.
Firefighters responded to the six-unit apartment building in the 2300 block of Main Street just after 5 p.m. and saw flames in an apartment on the first floor.
Crews say an occupant in the unit escaped safely; Sweet Home police officers helped firefighters evacuate the remaining five units.
Sweet Home Fire District reports the owner of the building was on scene trying to extinguish the flames with a garden hose. Responding firefighters took over and extinguished the flames quickly.
Officials estimate the building sustained $20,000 in damages. They estimate an additional $3,500 in damages to contents inside the apartment.
Firefighters say the blaze was accidental and caused by an improperly discarded cigarette.
One occupant was displaced and is receiving aid from the American Red Cross.
