Firefighters extinguish brush fire in Oregon City; no injuries reported

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters are investigating a brush fire near the Oregon City Municipal Elevator early Sunday morning.
Clackamas Fire District 1 said witnesses reported a fire burning near the elevator. They said it was moving quickly from the bottom of the cliff towards High Street on top of the bluff.
Crews were called to a brush fire near the Oregon City elevator this morning that was moving up the cliff towards a structure on High St. FFs setup hose lines from both the top and bottom of the cliff and quickly extinguished. Investigators are working to identify the cause. pic.twitter.com/8pUWGpzNSU— Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) August 1, 2021
Multiple units responded and quickly extinguished the fire by setting up hoses on the top and bottom of the slope. Firefighters said no injuries were reported, and evacuations were not needed.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
