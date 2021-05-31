Firefighters extinguish fire at houseless camp in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters extinguish a fire at a houseless camp in Vancouver early Monday morning.
Vancouver Fire Department reported to grass or brush fire at the 11581 Northeast 51st just after 12:00 a.m. While they were responding, they discovered it was a large houseless camp on fire and requested assistance.
After a quick response, access to the area was made difficult by concrete barricades blocking the road to the camp. Firefighters had to lay several hundred feet supply lines to access the fire and quickly able to bring the fire under control.
No injuries were reported.
Vancouver Fire Marshal 9 is investigating the cause of the fire.
