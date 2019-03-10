PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in southeast Portland on Sunday.
Firefighters were called to the 2500 block of Southeast 87th Avenue just before 1 p.m., according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
When crews arrived, they reported seeing a fence on fire with the flames moving into the attic of a nearby house.
Crews searched inside the home for any people trapped inside while working to put out the flames.
No one was found inside, and the fire was extinguished quickly. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PF&R is crediting several neighbors who saw the fire and called 911, saying their quick actions helped firefighters minimize the spread of the fire.
