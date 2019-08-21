PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was taken into custody in connection with multiple brush fires that burned near the University of Portland campus Wednesday morning.
At around 10:20 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the area of North Willamette and North Harvard.
Crews arrived to the scene and found four separate brush fires on the bluff below the campus.
All fires were quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters also said the fires were controlled before they could threaten the university or nearby homes.
PF&R said witnesses reported that someone intentionally set the fires. A woman was taken into custody in connection with the investigation.
The woman was still being interviewed by investigators Friday afternoon. No further details about the investigation were immediately released.
Anyone with information about the fires should call PF&R at 503-823-3700.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.