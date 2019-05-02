SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters were busy dealing with nearly 24 spot fires from a controlled slash burn near Silverton on Thursday.
The authorized agricultural burn took place in the 2200 block of Crookedfinger Road, according to the Silverton Fire District.
Firefighters say the spot fires were rapidly extinguished. No structures were threatened, and no one was injured.
They say the quick thinking of the person monitoring the fire and calling 911 when he did kept the fire from getting bigger.
With dry conditions and warmer temperatures in the forecast, firefighters are reminding people to be safe with fire. They say all fires must be monitored and need to have water nearby.
