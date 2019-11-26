AURORA, OR (KPTV) - Aurora Fire battles two separate fires on Saturday and Sunday.
Firefighters said on Saturday around 2:40 p.m., they received multiple calls reporting a home on fire on Cessna St NE near the Aurora Airport.
Initial reports indicated that a mobile home was on fire and that a person was attempting to control the fire with a garden hose.
The fire crews worked for an hour and a half to extinguish the fire. Only one home was damaged by the fire, according to crews.
No injuries were reported.
Crews said the homeowner’s dog is still missing.
The fire was determined to be accidental and was caused by an electrical failure, according to crews.
On Sunday, firefighters battled a garage fire around 12:41 p.m.
Updates indicated that the fire was actually in an apartment within the detached garage.
Crews were told the homeowner was attempting to extinguish the fire with fire extinguishers.
The fire was determined under control within 20 minutes.
Crews said no injuries were reported and the apartment was determined to be vacant at the time of the fire.
Crews discovered that there were no working smoke detectors.
The fire is currently under investigation, according to officials.
