OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – An Oregon City family was displaced after flames destroyed their home Friday.
Firefighters rushed to 21500 block of South Clear View Court just before 12 p.m. after neighbors reported smoke and flames coming from the backside of the single-family home.
The three family members escaped without injury, but the family’s dog died in the flames, according to Clackamas Fire District #1.
Crews brought the fire under control within 15 minutes of arriving on scene, the fire district says. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but investigators say they haven’t found anything to suggest the fire is suspicious.
Firefighters say the home is likely a total loss. The family is working with the American Red Cross.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
