TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters discovered a dead person while fighting a house fire in Tigard on Tuesday.
Crews responded to the two-story home in the 11000 block of Southwest 109th Avenue just after 12 p.m. and attacked the fire from the outside, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Some firefighters went inside to tackle hot spots and conduct a search, but their efforts were hampered by lots of clutter and smoke, fire officials said.
Firefighters found an unresponsive person in the kitchen of the home. It’s not clear if the person had died before or during the fire.
Fire investigators are working to determine where and how the fire started. The medical examiner in Washington County is conducting a death investigation.
