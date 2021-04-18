CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Firefighters find an exotic cat after putting out a house fire in the Felida area on Sunday, according to Clark County Fire District 6.
Neighbors reported flames coming from the back of a home on Northwest 38th Avenue, according to CCFD6. When firefighters arrived, they found the homeowner trying to put out the fire that had spread to the attic.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 25 minutes.
Animal control was also called out when a 60 to 70 pound African Cerval cat was found at home. CCFD6 said the cat appeared to be unharmed but frightened. A firefighter was injured when the cat bit his fingers.
No other injuries were reported.
