VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A man was found dead inside a house fire in Vancouver early Wednesday morning, according to Vancouver Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the fire in the 7900 block of 30th Avenue just before 4:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from a single-story manufactured home.
According to VFD, crews were met by thick smoke and moderate heat when they went inside but only found smoldering hot spots. During their search of the home, they found a man who was unable to escape.
Firefighters cleared the home of smoke and then turned the scene over to the Clark County Fire Marshall’s office for an investigation.
No other information was given at the time of the release.
