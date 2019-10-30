Firefighters from 66 Oregon fire districts helping in California wildfire fight

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As wildfires burn across California, fire crews from Oregon are on the move.
Wednesday, six strike teams that were sent to Mendocino County were released from the Burris Fire and diverted to the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County. The teams joined nine others sent there Sunday.
Of the six states that have sent resources to California to help fight wildfires, Oregon has sent the most. According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, 271 firefighters on 15 strike teams are working in the Golden State.
The Oregon Office of Emergency Management say those crews came from 66 fire districts across Oregon and could be in California for up to two weeks.
Here is a look at the help Oregon has sent to fight wildfires in California271 firefighters/support75 Engines--All from 66 Fire Departments--By later today all of the teams will be helping with the #KincadeFire pic.twitter.com/sVO3yGoOnJ— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 30, 2019
Portland Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Chris Barney has been among those sent to California. He says the conditions have eased a bit and crews were working to get an upper hand. He said the terrain has been tough.
“Not only is it difficult to access these homes sometimes, but the fire conditions at times pose a challenge to get through and navigating the roadways,” Barney said.
Near the Kincade Fire, several thousand people had been evacuated.
Volunteers and staff with the Red Cross Cascades are also in Sonoma County. The group has sent 23 people from Oregon and southwest Washington down to help those who were evacuated.
“People are pretty resilient and we as volunteers are here to help,” Linda Ornelas with the Red Cross said.
Ornelas, who is from Portland, has been on the ground since Sunday.
“It is not the fire but it is also the people that are dealing with the power outages, and sometimes, they are dealing with one or the other, but many people are dealing with both,” Ornelas said.
The work in California is far from over. Firefighters says the help from other states is much appreciated.
“They will ask, 'are you really from Oregon?' and we say, 'yep, we are here to help,' and they say, 'man, thank you so much, we really appreciate it,' so it is nice to be here for them and work alongside them,” Barney said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
