Firefighters from Oregon, Washington to help fight wildfires in Australia

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Four firefighters from Oregon and Washington will help fight wildfires in Australia, the Bureau of Land Management says.
The firefighters come from Vale, Prineville, and Burns and have expertise in air tactical support, wildland fire incident management, and firefighter crew leadership.
Wildfires in Australia started to burn in August and have continued through large areas of New South Wales and Queensland, with multiple deaths and property loss.
“Fire conditions continue to challenge in New South Wales and Queensland, while new fires are causing concern further south in Victoria,” according to the bureau.
The last time Australia and the United States shared fire assistance was in August 2018, when 138 Australian and New Zealand wildfire management personnel were sent to the U.S. for almost 30 days to help with wildfire suppression efforts in northern California and the Pacific Northwest.
The firefighters from Oregon and Washington now headed to Australia have accompanied 13 other interagency Pacific Northwest firefighters also helping in Australia, the bureau says.
