Firefighters gift winter coats to school kids in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland firefighters are making the holidays a lot warmer for some kids.
On Tuesday, firefighters with Local 43 gave new coats to students at Sacajawea Head Start in northeast Portland. The effort was part of their eighth annual Coats for Kids event.
One firefighter who helped at the event said it meant a lot to him.
“I realize that not everybody is as blessed as some of us, and to be able to help them even a little bit is important,” Terry Foster said. “It's important for us, and it's the reason we started this career, to help others, and this is just one way to give back.”
The Portland Firefighters Association says it has handed out close to 2,000 winter coats in the last eight years. All of the coats this year were made in America by adults with disabilities.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
