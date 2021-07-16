Firefighters given free meal after being denied service at Sisters McDonald's

SISTERS, OR (KPTV) – On Tuesday evening, Kaylee Rabe received a phone call from her wildland firefighter husband saying he had just been denied service from the Sisters McDonald's.
Rabe's husband had just finished a 15-hour shift on the Grandview Fire and was looking for something to eat, along with the rest of his team which was about 22 people.
"Usually when they're on fires, there's a camp kitchen that provides food for them so they don't have to buy their own food or worry about that,” Rabe said. “However, the camp was fairly new so they hadn't set up a kitchen yet."
It was a little past 9 p.m. Tuesday and the only restaurant open was McDonald's, which was closing at 10. Rabe and his team went through the drive through but were told they could not be helped although the restaurant was still open.
Kaylee Rabe said he told her one of the employees had said it was because too many firefighters had already passed through with large orders.
"My husband then said, ‘Well we're firefighters too’ and they said, 'Well come to the lobby,'” Kaylee Rabe said. “Then when they got to the lobby there was some discrepancy between the firefighters and the McDonald's workers."
That's when a worker from Chops Bistro in Sisters saw the commotion happening from next door at the Chevron gas station.
"She called me up and said, ‘Do you mind if I bring ten people over to feed them tonight?’” Tracy Syanovitz, Chops Bistro owner, said. “We were closed and I said, ‘Absolutely.’"
Syanovitz opened up her restaurant and went to work in the kitchen.
"They are very deserving for businesses to open up and take care of them," Syanovitz said.
She fed them a steak dinner, free of charge.
“They were the most genuine, appreciative people that instead of having a hamburger they actually had a meal,” Syanovitz said. “It was awesome to do it.”
The Sisters McDonald's owners would not go on camera.
Scott Acarregui, the owner, released the following statement: "Supporting first responders is core to my organization's values. We are committed to serving our community and have provided thousands of free meals to our firefighters and first responders battling our local wildfires for generations. We are disheartened to hear of this incident which is not reflective of the high expectations I set for my organization. We look forward to continuing to serve the firefighters who are courageously working to battle the Oregon wildfire."
(1) comment
That's awesome! Shame on McDonalds for not helping them. They got a better, more heathy meal anyway. Glad they didn't have to eat that McDonalds garbage anyway.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.