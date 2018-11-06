VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Fire officials say a blaze that left a woman with severe burns last week was an accident.
Eight dogs died in the fire at the home in the 1100 block of East 29th Street on Nov. 2.
Neighbors say the woman has at least four more dogs. Firefighters confirm the remaining animals were rescued and are being cared for.
The woman last Friday was pulled from the flames by two passersby. According to firefighters, the passersby kicked in the door to the home and pulled to woman to safety.
"Her face was black, it was bad and she wasn't breathing when I got her out and I thought she was gone," Kevin Matlock II, who helped save the woman's life, said. "Even though I didn't know if she was alive or dead, I had to get her out of that house because that's no what for anybody to go."
Neighbors described the fire as “gruesome”.
"[The woman] was really badly burned, it was gruesome," Jennifer Crowell said. “The house was just flames pouring out of every window, tons of smoke."
The woman’s name has not been released.
Firefighters Tuesday confirmed the blaze was caused by an electrical malfunction on a multi-plug adapter.
