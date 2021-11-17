Firefighters hand out more than 250 coats to kids in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Some firefighters handed out warm coats to kids at a northeast Portland school Wednesday morning.
Portland Firefighters Association IAFF Local 43 teamed up with private donors and local businesses to provide more than 250 coats to kids at Sacajawea Head Start.
FOX 12 spoke with one firefighter who serves that part of town, and he says it was satisfying to help the kids that he sees all the time.
"When you're a kid growing up you don't always get to pick the clothes you wear. Sometimes they're hand-me-downs, or sometimes your parents go to the store and pick stuff out that you don't want, so this is a cool process for the kids to be able to come and pick exactly what they want. You know, it's kind of an early Christmas for them," Josh Miner said.
This program started 10 years ago. Since then, firefighters have handed out more than 3,000 coats.