PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters had to call in a hazardous materials team to help with a fire in northeast Portland Tuesday night.
Just before 8:45 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a report of a commercial business fire in the 15000 block of Northeast Mason Street.
According to PF&R, a bin that collects titanium shavings caught fire. PF&R said crews couldn't use water to douse the flames, because titanium fires can have an explosive reaction when water is used.
10545 NE Mason st: pic.twitter.com/UBJxu1HLPp— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) May 22, 2019
A HazMat team was called to the scene to handle the blaze. No word on what the HazMat team used to extinguish the fire.
All employees made it out of the building, and no injuries were reported.
