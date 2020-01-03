TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - A two-vehicle crash left some damage behind in an intersection in Troutdale early Friday morning.
Gresham Firefighters tweeted photos of the crash that occurred at Northwest Frontage Road near the on-ramp to Interstate 84.
Firefighters say a crosswalk pole was knocked down, which was affecting traffic lights.
No one was seriously hurt in the crash.
Firefighters say this was the second high-speed crash in that intersection in just one day.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
