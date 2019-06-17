GALES CREEK, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters rescued a dirt bike rider with serious injuries Monday afternoon near Browns Camp off Wilson River Highway, which is also called Oregon Highway 6.
Browns Camp is a popular off-road recreation area in the Tillamook State Forest.
According to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, crews had to drive in about three miles on forest roads to the trail closest to the patient’s location before hiking to the patient with medical gear in tow.
Crews after treating the patient carried them the half-mile back to the closest road. A helicopter then transported the patient to a trauma hospital in Portland with serious injuries.
According to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, it took about two hours to rescue the rider from the time of dispatch until the helicopter lifted off from the scene near Browns Camp.
Other agencies on scene Monday included the Banks Fire District and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
