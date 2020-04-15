Firefighters in Clark Co. salute grocery workers in parade of engines

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Firefighters in Clark County showed support for grocery workers at the Salmon Creek Fred Meyer store on Wednesday, rolling by employees in fire trucks with lights flashing.
The parade of engines and other fire emergency vehicles from Clark County District 6 sent the salute out to employees at 7 p.m. off Northeast Tenney Road. An engine from Clark County Fire & Rescue also participated.
Clark County Fire District Chief Kristan Maurer spoke to FOX 12 about what it means to support the local grocery community. She said that firefighters and paramedics are used to being called heroes, and they wanted to recognize others working during these dangerous and difficult times.
“We feel that community support regularly, and for the grocery workers who are out there feeding all of us, all the time and being exposed to us every day … it means the world to us that we’re able to support them as well,” Maurer said.
Every Wednesday at 7 p.m., Clark County Fire District 6 selects one business or agency to do a drive-by and wave to say thank you to employees. They do adhere to social distancing rules to stay safe.
