Firefighters injured by falling shelves while battling garage fire in Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - At least two firefighters were injured battling a garage fire in Forest Grove on Friday.
Crews responded to Ridge Point Drive late Friday afternoon.
Forest Grove Fire & Rescue reported that the fire appeared to be contained to a garage connected to a home.
Two firefighters were hit by falling ceiling storage shelves in the garage. They sustained injuries described as minor, but they were being evaluated at the scene.
No further details were immediately released.
