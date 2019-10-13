FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Forest Grove Fire & Rescue has identified the two firefighters who were injured while batting a garage fire in Forest Grove.
The fire occurred Friday afternoon on Ridge Point Drive.
Two firefighters were hit by falling ceiling storage shelves in the garage, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.
One firefighter was trapped under the shelving. Other firefighters immediately worked to pull him out, when additional contents collapsed and struck a second firefighter on the leg.
The firefighter who was trapped under the shelf and contents is Lt. Ted Penge. He has been with Forest Grove Fire & Rescue since 2004.
Penge was released from the hospital a few hours after the incident with soreness in the neck and a headache, but no injuries were found.
The firefighter who injured his leg is Capt. Joe Smith, who has been with the department since 1997.
Smith was released from the hospital with soreness in his ankle with no injuries found.
Penge and Smith will be off for a few days and will have check-ups with their doctors.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
