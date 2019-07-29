CANYONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Nine firefighters have been injured while fighting the Milepost 97 Fire in Douglas County.
Officials said shortly after midnight on Monday one firefighter was struck by rolling debris and taken to Rogue Valley Medical Center. The firefighter, who has not been identified, was released later in the morning.
There is no word on how the other eight firefighters were injured or their conditions.
The Milepost 97 Fire started around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Interstate 5 near Canyonville and is 15 percent contained.
The fire was initially reported to be a half acre in size and burning in old growth timber and brush. The fire was on a steep and rocky hillside.
Since Wednesday night, the fire has expanded south and is now reported at 11,668 acres.
There are a total of 1,358 firefighters assigned to the fire.
Officials said a marine layer is expected to enter the area Monday, which will bring cooler temperatures, some cloud cover, and elevated humidity.
Those conditions will allow fire crews to access the fire's edge to perform burn out operations that removes fuel between established control line and the main fire.
On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced federal funding had been authorized to support the firefighting efforts. Along with reimbursement funding for fighting the fire, FEMA is making more than $600,000 in assistance available to Oregon.
Evacuations notices have not changed since Sunday for residents near the fire. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said that they are as follows:
Level 2 "Get Set" evacuation notices for all residences on the west side of the freeway between Interstate mileposts 88-83. This includes:
- Barton Road
- Azalea-Glen Road
- Old Booth Lane
- Harrel Lane
- Hobbs Lane
- Fortune Branch Road on the Azalea-Glen side
- Forrest Road
- Realty Road
- Quines Creek Road
- Mobley Drive
Additionally, all residences off of Upper Cow Creek Road starting at Interstate 5 milepost 88, east to the base of Galesville Dam are being elevated to a Level 2.
Level 2 or "Get Set" means:
- This level indicates significant danger to your area and are encouraged to leave. If you decide to stay, be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice
- This may be the only notice you receive if conditions worsen
- Supply your "go kit" with all the essentials to last 2 weeks
- Stay connected with emergency information and evacuation routes
- Begin evacuating large animals.
A Level 1 "Be Ready" notice is also being issued for all residents living on
- Windy Creek Road at and above Woods Creek Road.
- Barton Road south to Glendale Junction Road.
Level 1 or "Be Ready" means:
- Be ready for the potential to evacuate
- Have a "go kit" ready
- Have an evacuation plan for your family and pets
- Be "Firewise" and create a defensible space around your home
Officials said there are no closures at this time, but drivers are advised to use caution in the area, as fire crews continued to work alongside I-5.
Investigators said initial findings indicated that the source of the Milepost 97 Fire was related to an illegal campfire.
