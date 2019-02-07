SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – Fire officials are investigating after a shed with hazardous material inside caught fire late Thursday morning in Seaside.
Seaside Fire & Rescue responded to the 1100 block of Spruce Drive just before 11:40 a.m. and say the single-level metal pole shed was billowing smoke when crews arrived.
The shed owner advised firefighters that the shed, which sat adjacent to a single-family home and the Salmonberry Knoll apartment complex, contained many hazardous materials. Firefighters said this made containment a slow and arduous process.
The location of the fire blocked traffic along South Wahanna Road between Cooper Street and the entrance to Providence Seaside Hospital just south of Whispering Pines Drive for close to three hours, Seaside Fire & Rescue said.
No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire crews from Cannon Beach Fire & Rescue, the Warrenton Fire Department, the Hamlet Fire District and the Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department, among others, also responded Thursday morning.
