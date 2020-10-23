POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters are investigating after a barn caught fire in Dallas on Friday morning.
Crews responded to the 3400 block of Liberty Road just before 10:30 a.m., arriving to find the barn filled with smoke and flames coming from the structure.
The barn and a home two feet from the barn were evacuated. Firefighters contained the fire to one side of the barn, with the majority of the content of the barn salvaged, according to fire officials.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating. No injuries were reported.
Several fire and law enforcement agencies were on scene Friday, including Dallas Fire, Falls City Fire, Polk Co. #1, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
