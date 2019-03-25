Firefighters investigate deadly Hillsboro apartment fire

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A person died Monday after an apartment burst into flames, the Hillsboro Fire Department says.
Firefighters rushed to the scene in the 220 block of Southeast 12th Avenue Monday evening. Hillsboro police officers were also on scene.
No other injuries were immediately reported.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and say no additional information is immediately available for release.
