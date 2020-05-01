TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters rescued a kayaker who was trapped in a fish ladder on the Tualatin River, south of Interstate 205.
Emergency where dispatched at 3:00 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found a woman in the water unable to make it to the shoreline on her own. Firefighters made their way down the steep terrain, over the fish ladder and pulled her out to safety.
The woman was evaluated by medics at the scene but declined to be taken to the hospital, authorities said. Firefighters also made sure the rest of the group made it safely back to shore.
The woman was wearing a life jacket which firefighters say may have saved her life.
The Tualatin Fire & Rescue’s water rescue team has already responded to two drownings this year. They remind people who partake in water activities on rivers to wear a life jacket, to ensure that it is properly fitted and rated for the type of activity.
Along with helping a person keep their head above water, a life jacket also helps to conserve body heat by floating rather than swimming. Oregon law mandates that all boats must carry at least one U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket for every person aboard. Persons under 12 must be wearing the life jacket.
