Firefighters knock down mobile home fire in Clackamas

CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home in Clackamas Wednesday evening.
The fire was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at the Oak Acres Mobile Home Park, located at 10701 SE Hwy 212.
Crews arrived to find heavy fire inside a mobile home with a large crowd gathered outside.
Firefighters received early reports that a person was still inside looking for a pet, so they went into rescue mode to quickly search the home to make sure everyone had escaped.
Crews were ultimately able to confirm that everyone had gotten out safely and continued working to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters say two people inside the home were alerted by a smoke alarm at the same time they noticed smoke in the home.
The fire caused significant damage to the mobile home, displacing the two residents. Crews say two pets are unaccounted for.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire as well as a damage estimate.
Firefighters want to remind people that in the event of a fire, it is critically important to get out of the building and stay out.
They say the best thing people can do if a pet is left in a building is to get out and give that information to highly trained and properly equipped firefighters.
