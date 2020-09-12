WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -- Firefighters continue to make steady progress on the Powerline Fire near Henry Hagg Lake on Saturday morning, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.
Flames were not visible from the fire, but a lot of work remains in getting the heat out of heavy fuels which includes stumps, according to Incident Commander Wayne Brown.
Crews will continue to work around the perimeter of the fire on Saturday to ensure that any hidden sources of heat are extinguished, according to fire officials.
At 9 a.m., the evacuation notice for Cherry Grove remains unchanged and are as follows:
Level 2: SW Patton Valley Road, SW Lee Road, SW Cascara Road, Herring Road, and Dundee Road.
Level 1: The city of Cherry Grove.
#Powerlinefire update for 9/12 - Cherry Grove is Lvl I. Lee, Dundee, Herring & Cascara remain Lvl II until further notice. Hagg Lake and rec areas remained closed. All traffic returning to Cherry Grove must use Patton Valley Rd. https://t.co/T20v7rKPa2— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) September 12, 2020
Hagg Lake and Scroggins Valley Park remain closed this weekend as firefighters continue to combat the fire.
People wanting to donate to provide relief to those affected by the fire are encouraged to make financial donations to the American Red Cross or other organizations providing relief.
The Powerline Fire was first reported on Tuesday and is located two miles north of Cherry Grove. The fire has burned approximately 126 acres. The acreage was reported as 175 acres previously, but Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said the size has been reduced due to more accurate mapping
Two hand crews, 11 engines, one dozer, one excavator, two water tenders and a total of 83 personnel have been assigned to battle the fire.
The Oregon Department of Forestry is working to determine the fire's level of containment.
