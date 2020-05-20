Firefighters near Sheridan rescue rider after ATV goes over 100-ft. embankment

NEAR SHERIDAN, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters from several agencies near Sheridan rescued an ATV rider after the vehicle went over a 100-foot embankment late Wednesday afternoon.
The rider was rescued by a ropes rescue team with the cooperative services of McMinnville Fire Department.
After being rescued, the rider was transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center. The rider’s condition was not immediately clear.
Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley Fire District personnel were dispatched to the scene.
“Our crews want to remind the public the importance of wearing helmets and operating ATV with safe margin for error,” fire officials said.
