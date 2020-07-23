PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – While plenty of people are excited for the summer heat, it comes with dangers that have firefighters seriously worried.
To keep cool this time of year, many people like to open their windows, hoping to bring in a little breeze to cool off. But that can be dangerous when young kids are around. Since Monday, Washington County deputies say four kids have fallen out of open second-story windows.
On Tuesday, two young brothers, ages 4 and 6, fell out of a second-story window in Bethany. Authorities said the boys were playing at the time and fell more than 200 feet, landing on a paver patio. The older brother suffered several skull fractures. The younger brother fell on his brother and wasn’t significantly hurt. In another case, a 2-year-old in Aloha fell out of a window while playing hide-and-seek.
According to Safe Kids Oregon, each year, 50 kids are entered into an Oregon trauma system for an open window fall. In fact, they are the leading cause of injury hospitalizations for Oregon kids under 19 years old, according to authorities.
Firefighters say there are some things parents can do to help, including putting a stopper in the window.
“On this window here, I have one of the safety devices that is a great option, I have two kids at home and this is the one I use in my home, what it is is a Kidco Window Stop,” Stefan Meyers with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said. “What it does, it stops the window at four inches, that is what we really want people to know. At four inches you can still get some air but a kid cannot get through.”
Firefighters say parents should also keep kids away from windows and arrange furniture so it’s not near a window where kids can climb out of.
