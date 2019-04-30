Firefighters: 2 people critically hurt in violent 3-car crash near Silverton

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Fire officials asked drivers to avoid the area after a three-car crash near Mt. Angel Highway Northeast near Silverton Tuesday evening.
The crash occurred at Hazelgreen Road, and two people were taken to Salem Hospital with critical injuries, according to the Silverton Fire District.
The road was temporarily closed and drivers were asked to avoid the area. Firefighters described the crash as violent and said one of the cars ended up in a ditch.
Other agencies on scene Tuesday included the Mt. Angel Fire District, Marion County Fire District #1 and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
