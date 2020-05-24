Firefighters quickly extinguish house fire in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire in northeast Portland early Sunday.
The fire occurred at a home near Northeast 109th Avenue and East Burnside Street at about midnight.
When crews arrived, they say the house was fully involved in flames.
Firefighters say the house is vacant and no one was inside when the fire started.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
