ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters prevented a shed fire from spreading to nearby homes in Aloha early Sunday morning.
Tualatin Valley Fire & rescue responded to reports of a fire threatening homes in the 18900 block of Southwest Wright Court just after 2:00 a.m. Firefighters on scene were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire before it spread to two nearby homes.
No injuries or damage to other property were reported.
The cause of the fire is under is under investigation.
