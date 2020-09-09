PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters raced to extinguish a 2-alarm house fire in southeast Portland on Wednesday as dangerous winds whipped flames.
AIR 12 flew over the house, capturing video of the extensive damage and smoke. Firefighters said at one point, they could hear explosions coming from one side of the house.
Some firefighters have homes close to wildfires burning near Portland, so this one hits close to home.
"We have a situation where many of our working crews have families that need to evacuate," spokesperson Jason Birch said. "We are supporting our members that have left the office or the situation to go support their families."
Fire investigators say the fire started on the outside of the house and spread rapidly due to the dry wind.
