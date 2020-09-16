MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Investigators determined that 470 homes have been destroyed in the Beachie Creek Fire.
Following an extensive assessment, damage details were released Wednesday: 470 homes have been lost, along with 35 commercial structures and 783 minor nonresidential structures.
Additionally, 46 homes, five commercial buildings and 83 minor nonresidential structures have been damaged by the fire.
The Beachie Creek Fire has burned 191,238 acres.
Incident commanders did report positive results Wednesday, saying the fire is now 20% contained, up from 15% the previous day.
Marion County evacuation levels were reduced for some areas Tuesday. The evacuation levels remained the same Wednesday.
Level 3 - Go Now
• Detroit
• Idanha
• Breitenbush
• Mill City
• Gates
• North Fork Rd recreation area
• Highway 22 east of Highway 226
Level 2 - Be Set
• Lyons
• Mehama west of Highway 226
• Fernridge Road west of Shellburg Creek Road to Basil Hill
• Scotts Mills
• Crooked Finger Rd and Moss Lane
Level 1 - Get Ready
• Areas east of Meridian Rd, Davis Creek and Victor Point south to the Marion County line
There are 5,845 structures in the Level 3 zone and another 3,961 under a Level 2 notice.
The Beachie Creek Fire and Riverside Fire have been kept one mile apart by firefighters this week.
“Extremely dry vegetation and a lack of natural holding features in the Table Rock Wilderness and surrounding areas mean it is still possible the fires could burn together. Based on current weather, it is anticipated that a future merger would not result in dynamic fire behavior as seen last week,” according to incident commanders.
