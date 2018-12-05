TOLEDO, OR (KPTV) - A person was found dead at the scene of a house fire in Toledo early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters and deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office responded to the home on Tom Jack Road around 4:15 a.m.
Deputies say no foul play is suspected at this time.
Wednesday evening deputies identified the person found dead as 84-year-old Betty Sue Mcgregor, of Toledo.
Fire crews from Newport, Depoe Bay and Siletz were also on scene Wednesday morning.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Maleri Cates at 541-265-0670.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.