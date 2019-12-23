LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – Firefighters in Longview rescued four cats and four dogs from a burning home Monday afternoon.
Crews arrived at the home in the 530 block of 15th Avenue around 2:30 p.m. to find neighbors inside attempting to save the animals.
Firefighters removed the neighbors and extinguished the fire in about 10 minutes, according to officials. It took firefighters awhile longer to find the animals, as many were hiding throughout the one-and-a-half story home.
The dogs did not require medical care, but all four cats were in critical condition due to smoke inhalation, crews said. Firefighters resuscitated the cats with oxygen until animal control officers arrived on scene.
All four cats are improving and are expected to survive, according to animal control officials.
Both occupants were gone when the fire started inside the home’s kitchen, according to investigators, who are working to confirm the fire’s cause. They say damages could exceed $40,000.
According to officials, the cats will remain in protective custody until their owners pick them up.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.