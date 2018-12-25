WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters helped a dog and its owner on Christmas when they got stuck on a hill along the Tualatin River in West Linn.
The incident started at about 4 p.m. Tuesday when a 9-month-old hound dog went onto a log and then tumbled halfway down an embankment, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
The Water Rescue Team from Station 59 and West Linn Police jumped into action to help.
Firefighters were able to reach the dog and its owner and took them across the river to safety.
