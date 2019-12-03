CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A young woman was hospitalized and her dog was rescued following a crash near Estacada.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the crash occurred at Southeast Clausen Road and Southeast Sutter Creek Lane. The driver was able to self-extricate, but her dog was stuck inside.
Estacada Fire responded to the crash scene. Firefighters were able to cut the windshield out and rescue the dog.
The driver had a broken foot and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
According to the sheriff's office, firefighters drove the dog home for the driver.
The sheriff's office said icy roads caused the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
