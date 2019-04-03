ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters pulled a driver through an SUV’s front window Wednesday afternoon after they say the person hit an elevated porch at a home in Estacada.
According to fire officials, Estacada and Clackamas Fire units responded to the scene on Southwest Maple and had to stabilize the deck before they could extricate the driver.
It was not immediately clear if the driver was hurt. No one else was inside the SUV, according to fire officials.
After stabilizing the patio, crews were able to pull the driver from the SUV. Clackamas Fire says it took about 15 minutes. No word yet on what caused the driver to hit the patio.
