PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue’s technical rescue team helped a man stuck between two buildings Wednesday evening.
The team rushed to the scene in downtown Portland around 5:30 p.m. and said the rescue was "complicated".
The man was reportedly stuck between two buildings at Southwest 6th and Southwest Alder Street and was taken to a hospital after team members rescued him. It’s not clear how he managed to get stuck but authorities say he gained access through the fifth floor of one of the buildings.
A Portland Fire & Rescue spokesperson said the space between the two buildings is about 12 inches. The spokesperson said the man fell 20 feet and was in a precarious position and could have have fallen further.
The team used a safety harness to help pull the man to safety. The man also had to use his own body weight. Authorities did not immediately provide details on the extent of the man’s injuries but say he wasn't badly hurt.
Portland Fire & Rescue says the man was not being pursued by law enforcement.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
