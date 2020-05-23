CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters rescued a man trapped under a large pile of wood beams on a freight train in Clackamas County Saturday.
Clackamas fire responded to the area of Lawnfield Road and Minuteman Way near Camp Withycombe around 7:50 a.m. where the train was stopped. When they arrived, they found the man uninjured, but very weak and unable to climb out.
The man told firefighters he had got on to the train in Eugene and fell into the stack of lumber. He reportedly had been trapped in the wood overnight and wasn’t found until a train worker performing a routine inspection heard him yelling out from one of the cars.
After evaluating his injuries, the rescue team used a rope and an aerial ladder to lift him out. He was taken to the hospital for further examination.
The rescue took just over an hour, according to authorities. No other information was given.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
