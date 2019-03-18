Firefighters rescue man who fell from seawall into Willamette River in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters rescued a man who fell from the seawall into the Willamette River in downtown Portland on Monday.
Crews responded to the scene between the Morrison and Burnside bridges at around 11 a.m.
A Portland Fire & Rescue spokesman said the man fell into the water on the west side of the river.
Firefighters found the man clutching to a log.
He was taken by jet ski to the dock of Station 21. He was then taken to the hospital. There were no reports of serious injuries.
It was not known what caused the man to fall into the river.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.