TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters rescued three people from a balcony while responding to an apartment fire in Tigard Tuesday, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says.
Crews arrived within five minutes of being dispatched and quickly extinguished the flames in 1600 block of 108th Avenue, TVF&R says. The three people who were rescued were not hurt.
Firefighters believe the fire started in the living room of a unit on the building’s first floor. The people on the balcony were rescued from a unit on the second floor.
Two people and a dog have been displaced because of the fire, TVF&R says. It’s not clear yet what sparked the blaze.
