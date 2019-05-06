NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters rescued several pets from a two-alarm house fire in Newberg Monday afternoon.
The were no hydrants near the house on Northeast Sunny Acres Lane, so firefighters had to shuttle water to the scene, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
A second alarm was called to bring additional resources to help fight the flames; drivers were asked to avoid the area while crews were responding.
Firefighters extinguished the fire but say they’re not sure what caused it to erupt. No people were inside the house when the fire started, but several pets were rescued, according to TVF&R.
Investigators were on scene Monday evening working to determine the cause.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
