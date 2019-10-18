Firefighters rescue trapped passenger after two-car rollover crash in Silverton area

SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters rescued a trapped passenger after a two-car crash in the Silverton area Friday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the 8100 block of Silverton Road Northeast at 9:40 a.m.
Investigators said the drivers of a Toyota Prius and a Volkswagen Jetta were heading west when the driver of the Jetta slowed down to make a left turn onto 81st Avenue Northeast.
The Jetta was then struck by the driver of the Prius.
Emergency crews found a passenger trapped inside the Prius. Firefighters removed the passenger from the car. The passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious.
The driver of the Prius was not hurt.
The driver and a passenger in the Jetta were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash.
Silverton Road was closed in the area, but fully reopened to traffic before 11:30 a.m.
