PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning apartment building in north Portland early Sunday.
The fire was reported at an apartment complex at 3955 North Albina Ave. at about 1:40 a.m., according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Arriving crews reported seeing heavy fire from several second-story windows and evidence that the fire had spread to the attic.
Emergency dispatchers received several 911 calls, including the phone call of one woman who was trapped in her apartment.
Firefighters found the woman in her apartment and were able to pull her to safety.
Just prior to the rescue, another man had jumped to safety from his second-story window. He was evaluated by medics and transported to Emanuel Hospital with minor injuries.
The woman who was rescued by firefighters was taken to the Emanuel Burn Center with significant inhalation and burn injuries. She is in serious condition.
Firefighters were able to control the fire within an hour. They say the complex sustained extreme damage.
Four adults were displaced due to the fire, and Red Cross Cascade is assisting them with shelter.
Fire investigators are still at the scene and are working to determine a cause.
